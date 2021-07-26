Advertisement

Kentucky considers impact of Tennessee tax holiday

By Zak Hawke
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 7:48 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - At the end of July, Tennessee has a tax holiday.

During this weekend shoppers don’t have to pay taxes on specific goods like clothing, schools supplies, and some electronics.

Middlesboro Mayor Rick Nelson, can appreciate how this would be a draw for the Kentucky residents of his border town, but worries for the local businesses that lose customers.

“It would probably help the shoppers a little bit,” Nelson said. “But once again the big concern for Kentucky lawmakers is, how are you going to replace $100 million?”

This is in reference to the tax revenue Kentucky would lose if they had a similar tax-free weekend.

“You know if you lose $100 million, is it going to be to be for your schools, your roads, state police?”

Nelson says that question of establishing a tax holiday is about weighing the cost vs. benefit of the policy.

State representative for the 87th Congressional District, Adam Bowling, says that we ought to look into the policy because many other states have a similar weekend.

Bowling added that this could be a year to consider the tax holiday along with budget reform.

“We’re heading into a budget year, and in Kentucky, our tax code really hasn’t been reformed since 1968,” Bowling said.

For now, Nelson believes that Kentucky is competing well with other states in attracting out-of-state shoppers.

“We have a lot of shoppers from Tennessee and Virginia because we have no sales tax on groceries and no sales tax on medicine.”

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic Alert: Multi-car crash causing backups on US 23 in Pike County
Crews respond to multi-car crash on US 23 in Pike County
“We’ve been in a couple of different places with masks and you know they're not the absolute...
As Delta variant spreads Kentucky doctors encourage masks
T&R Trucking Inc. owners offering $2,000 reward for information on whoever burned their equipment
‘It was a shock’ : T&R Trucking Inc. owners offering $2,000 reward for information on burned equipment
Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Southern Kentucky man facing multiple charges following chase after drug raid
The 16 year old died from her injuries in a 2019 car crash. No one has been charged.
Wayne County family fights for daughter after her death

Latest News

Cora Moore looks at the containers she and her husband placed outside to collect rainwater as...
Waiting for water: Martin County water customers enter third week of outage
Independent 97 year old Veteran is a regular at local coffee shop - 6:00 p.m.
Independent 97 year old Veteran is a regular at local coffee shop - 6:00 p.m.
COVID-19 GFX
Louisville doctor worried about impact of Delta variant
Jenkins board of education surprise faculty and staff with pay increase
Jenkins board of education surprise faculty and staff with pay increase