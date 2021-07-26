Kentucky considers impact of Tennessee tax holiday

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - At the end of July, Tennessee has a tax holiday.

During this weekend shoppers don’t have to pay taxes on specific goods like clothing, schools supplies, and some electronics.

Middlesboro Mayor Rick Nelson, can appreciate how this would be a draw for the Kentucky residents of his border town, but worries for the local businesses that lose customers.

“It would probably help the shoppers a little bit,” Nelson said. “But once again the big concern for Kentucky lawmakers is, how are you going to replace $100 million?”

This is in reference to the tax revenue Kentucky would lose if they had a similar tax-free weekend.

“You know if you lose $100 million, is it going to be to be for your schools, your roads, state police?”

Nelson says that question of establishing a tax holiday is about weighing the cost vs. benefit of the policy.

State representative for the 87th Congressional District, Adam Bowling, says that we ought to look into the policy because many other states have a similar weekend.

Bowling added that this could be a year to consider the tax holiday along with budget reform.

“We’re heading into a budget year, and in Kentucky, our tax code really hasn’t been reformed since 1968,” Bowling said.

For now, Nelson believes that Kentucky is competing well with other states in attracting out-of-state shoppers.

“We have a lot of shoppers from Tennessee and Virginia because we have no sales tax on groceries and no sales tax on medicine.”

