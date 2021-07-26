Advertisement

‘It gives you inspiration’: Lexington cheers on local Olympic athletes

By Grason Passmore
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 9:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tennis, basketball, and now skateboarding.

“I mean the Olympics is the Olympics, you know,” skateboarder James Singleton said following the news of skateboarding being recognized as an Olympic sport.

A group of skateboarders at Woodland Park shredding the gnar after watching athletes do the same in the 2021 Olympics for the first time.

“It’s a sport now and it’s cool that it’s recognized as a sport.”

Even more reasons to celebrate, Singleton joining a park full of people who watched two of their own win big in Tokyo.

“It’s not every day that someone from a town you’re living in gets to win a gold medal in the Olympics. You’re like oh my gosh, that could be me one day,” said 14-year-old, Makya Eernisse.

Whether they know it yet or not, Lee Kiefer and William Shaner are inspiring many back in their hometown. Kiefer, a Dunbar High School graduate, winning gold for the U.S. in fencing. Shaner, a University of Kentucky student, taking home the prized medal for the men’s 10-meter air rifle.

“When you see a woman up there getting the gold medal, it really inspires young women to have the mindset to go and try to succeed. To have that push, well if she can do it, I can do it,” said Eernisse.

To Eernisse, it doesn’t matter what sport they’re playing, when she sees a woman athlete, especially someone from Lexington, on the platform after accomplishing their dreams, her own don’t feel so out of reach.

“It gives you inspiration. If I try hard enough, maybe I could be up on that stage getting that gold medal, too.”

A passion for sports connecting athletes of all ages, from Kentucky all the way to Tokyo.

