Advertisement

“I have a place to go” : Independent 97 year old Veteran is a regular at local coffee shop

World War II Veteran frequents local coffee shop
World War II Veteran frequents local coffee shop(WYMT)
By Vivica Grayson
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A regular at the Table Coffee House in Middlesboro has a story to tell.

For Head Cook Teresa Brown, James Charles Southerland was first a stranger.

“I didn’t know him when I first started working here…but then I noticed he was in every morning and then afternoon,” she said.

It was not long before Mr. Southerland, who lives next door, made his presence known.

“He’s 97 years old. He still drives himself whenever he wants to go. He doesn’t have to come over here and eat,” she said. “I think he comes over for the company but if he doesn’t want to, he’ll stay over there and fix himself something to eat and just be as happy.”

Southerland is a World War II Veteran who was drafted to serve in the Air Force at a young age.

“I was a flight engineer…up on top of the plane. I was standing over the top of the pilot and co-pilot,” he said.

Thankful for his independence, he is also happy to find a place he feels welcome.

“Usually people … older people like myself … when they retire and get over with, they have no place to go. I have for some reason a place to go…I go here and so forth. So I’ve been here for a good purpose … a perfect time,” he said.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic Alert: Multi-car crash causing backups on US 23 in Pike County
Crews respond to multi-car crash on US 23 in Pike County
“We’ve been in a couple of different places with masks and you know they're not the absolute...
As Delta variant spreads Kentucky doctors encourage masks
T&R Trucking Inc. owners offering $2,000 reward for information on whoever burned their equipment
‘It was a shock’ : T&R Trucking Inc. owners offering $2,000 reward for information on burned equipment
Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Southern Kentucky man facing multiple charges following chase after drug raid
The 16 year old died from her injuries in a 2019 car crash. No one has been charged.
Wayne County family fights for daughter after her death

Latest News

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said the state has seen weeks of increasing COVID-19 cases due to...
Watch: Governor Beshear holds briefing on COVID-19 status in Kentucky
Kentucky Lottery announces record year for sales
Johnathan Wagers
Man arrested in Knox Co. after leaving scene of car accident while under the influence, fleeing police
UK planning study to address vaccine hesitancy among minority groups