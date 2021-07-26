Advertisement

Hot week ahead, with occasional storm chances

WYMT Hot Weather
WYMT Hot Weather(WYMT)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We really boosted the heat during the second half of the weekend, and that boost continues right on through our work week. In fact, we could see some of the hottest weather we’ve seen yet this summer.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Showers and storms will continue through the area this evening thanks to a frontal boundary that is slowly sinking southward. Severe weather is not a huge risk, but we could see some brief gusty winds or heavy rain with any storm. As our storms scoot south and diminish overnight, we’ll see lows drop into the lower 70s with partly cloudy skies and patchy dense fog.

Showers will be less of a threat for the day on Tuesday, but then heat becomes the big feature of the forecast. With mostly sunny skies and light winds, highs stay quite warm as dry air filters in. Highs look to end up a couple degrees either side of 90° with humidity making heat indices feel closer to 95° or so. Same deal for our Tuesday night has partly cloudy skies with us during the overnight with lows around 70°.

The Rest of the Work Week

Hot weather continues throughout the bulk of our extended forecast as a ridge of high pressure stays with us for Wednesday and into Thursday, though it is starting to show signs of weakening by the time we get to Thursday and Friday. Mostly sunny weather stays with us for Wednesday as highs soar into the lower 90s once again.

A few showers and storms may make a return to the forecast by Thursday as a disturbance begins to work through the area. Those would mostly be limited to the afternoon and evening as usual with highs still in the lower 90s. We will be back in the upper 80s by Friday and the weekend as a few more showers and storms could move through the region.

That could set the stage for a cooldown for early next week as highs get closer to normal for the start of August. Not that that would be unwelcome at all!

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic Alert: Multi-car crash causing backups on US 23 in Pike County
Crews respond to multi-car crash on US 23 in Pike County
“We’ve been in a couple of different places with masks and you know they're not the absolute...
As Delta variant spreads Kentucky doctors encourage masks
T&R Trucking Inc. owners offering $2,000 reward for information on whoever burned their equipment
‘It was a shock’ : T&R Trucking Inc. owners offering $2,000 reward for information on burned equipment
The 16 year old died from her injuries in a 2019 car crash. No one has been charged.
Wayne County family fights for daughter after her death
Charles Booker (Source: Kayla Vanover, WAVE 3 News)
Former Rep. Charles Booker making stops in EKY as part of senate campaign

Latest News

WYMT Scattered Showers
Some rain chances, lots of heat ahead this week
Scattered showers possible through Monday, staying hot through next week
Staying hot through the weekend, rain chances return tomorrow
630am wx
Brandon Robinson's 6:30 a.m. Forecast-July 26th, 2021