Hot week ahead, with occasional storm chances

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We really boosted the heat during the second half of the weekend, and that boost continues right on through our work week. In fact, we could see some of the hottest weather we’ve seen yet this summer.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Showers and storms will continue through the area this evening thanks to a frontal boundary that is slowly sinking southward. Severe weather is not a huge risk, but we could see some brief gusty winds or heavy rain with any storm. As our storms scoot south and diminish overnight, we’ll see lows drop into the lower 70s with partly cloudy skies and patchy dense fog.

Showers will be less of a threat for the day on Tuesday, but then heat becomes the big feature of the forecast. With mostly sunny skies and light winds, highs stay quite warm as dry air filters in. Highs look to end up a couple degrees either side of 90° with humidity making heat indices feel closer to 95° or so. Same deal for our Tuesday night has partly cloudy skies with us during the overnight with lows around 70°.

The Rest of the Work Week

Hot weather continues throughout the bulk of our extended forecast as a ridge of high pressure stays with us for Wednesday and into Thursday, though it is starting to show signs of weakening by the time we get to Thursday and Friday. Mostly sunny weather stays with us for Wednesday as highs soar into the lower 90s once again.

A few showers and storms may make a return to the forecast by Thursday as a disturbance begins to work through the area. Those would mostly be limited to the afternoon and evening as usual with highs still in the lower 90s. We will be back in the upper 80s by Friday and the weekend as a few more showers and storms could move through the region.

That could set the stage for a cooldown for early next week as highs get closer to normal for the start of August. Not that that would be unwelcome at all!

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.