Have you seen me? Police asking for help to find person of interest in theft case

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in London are asking for your help to identify a person in a case they are working on.

In a Facebook post Monday, officials posted pictures of a person of interest and a possible getaway car in a theft case.

If you have seen the person or the car in the photos, you are asked to call 606-878-7004 and ask for Officer Faulconer or call Laurel Dispatch at 606-878-7000.

