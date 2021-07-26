Have you seen me? Police asking for help to find person of interest in theft case
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in London are asking for your help to identify a person in a case they are working on.
In a Facebook post Monday, officials posted pictures of a person of interest and a possible getaway car in a theft case.
If you have seen the person or the car in the photos, you are asked to call 606-878-7004 and ask for Officer Faulconer or call Laurel Dispatch at 606-878-7000.
Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.