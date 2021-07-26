Advertisement

Have you seen me? Police asking for help to find person of interest in theft case

Photo Courtesy: London Police Department Facebook
Photo Courtesy: London Police Department Facebook(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in London are asking for your help to identify a person in a case they are working on.

In a Facebook post Monday, officials posted pictures of a person of interest and a possible getaway car in a theft case.

If you have seen the person or the car in the photos, you are asked to call 606-878-7004 and ask for Officer Faulconer or call Laurel Dispatch at 606-878-7000.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic Alert: Multi-car crash causing backups on US 23 in Pike County
Crews respond to multi-car crash on US 23 in Pike County
“We’ve been in a couple of different places with masks and you know they're not the absolute...
As Delta variant spreads Kentucky doctors encourage masks
T&R Trucking Inc. owners offering $2,000 reward for information on whoever burned their equipment
‘It was a shock’ : T&R Trucking Inc. owners offering $2,000 reward for information on burned equipment
The 16 year old died from her injuries in a 2019 car crash. No one has been charged.
Wayne County family fights for daughter after her death
Charles Booker (Source: Kayla Vanover, WAVE 3 News)
Former Rep. Charles Booker making stops in EKY as part of senate campaign

Latest News

Nelly plans a concert stop in Eastern Kentucky
Justin Moore will be sharing the stage with Adam Sanders & Chayce Beckham, winner of American...
Concert: Justin Moore coming to Appalachian Wireless Arena
WYMT Scattered Showers
Some rain chances, lots of heat ahead this week
Tennis, basketball, and now skateboarding.
WATCH | “It gives you inspiration;” Lexington cheers on local Olympic athletes