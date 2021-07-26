Concert: Justin Moore coming to Appalachian Wireless Arena

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Appalachian Wireless Arena officials posted on their Facebook page of a concert coming to Eastern Kentucky in the fall.

Justin Moore will be sharing the stage with Adam Sanders and Chayce Beckham, winner of American Idol, on Friday, October 1st.

The concert is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m.

Ticket sales begin Friday, August 6th at 10 a.m. You can buy those tickets by visiting the Community Trust Bank Box Office or Ticketmaster.com

Chayce Beckham will also be making an appearance at the Black Gold Festival in Hazard in the coming weeks.

