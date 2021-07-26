Advertisement

Concert: Justin Moore coming to Appalachian Wireless Arena

Justin Moore will be sharing the stage with Adam Sanders and Chayce Beckham
Justin Moore will be sharing the stage with Adam Sanders & Chayce Beckham, winner of American...
Justin Moore will be sharing the stage with Adam Sanders & Chayce Beckham, winner of American Idol(Appalachian Wireless Arena)
By Claudette Enriquez
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Appalachian Wireless Arena officials posted on their Facebook page of a concert coming to Eastern Kentucky in the fall.

Justin Moore will be sharing the stage with Adam Sanders and Chayce Beckham, winner of American Idol, on Friday, October 1st.

The concert is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m.

Ticket sales begin Friday, August 6th at 10 a.m. You can buy those tickets by visiting the Community Trust Bank Box Office or Ticketmaster.com

Chayce Beckham will also be making an appearance at the Black Gold Festival in Hazard in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic Alert: Multi-car crash causing backups on US 23 in Pike County
Crews respond to multi-car crash on US 23 in Pike County
“We’ve been in a couple of different places with masks and you know they're not the absolute...
As Delta variant spreads Kentucky doctors encourage masks
T&R Trucking Inc. owners offering $2,000 reward for information on whoever burned their equipment
‘It was a shock’ : T&R Trucking Inc. owners offering $2,000 reward for information on burned equipment
The 16 year old died from her injuries in a 2019 car crash. No one has been charged.
Wayne County family fights for daughter after her death
Charles Booker (Source: Kayla Vanover, WAVE 3 News)
Former Rep. Charles Booker making stops in EKY as part of senate campaign

Latest News

Nelly plans a concert stop in Eastern Kentucky
Photo Courtesy: London Police Department Facebook
Have you seen me? Police asking for help to find person of interest in theft case
WYMT Scattered Showers
Some rain chances, lots of heat ahead this week
Tennis, basketball, and now skateboarding.
WATCH | “It gives you inspiration;” Lexington cheers on local Olympic athletes