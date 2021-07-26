Advertisement

Cervantes powers Mexico into Bronze Medal game vs. Canada

Mexico's Brittany Cervantes warms up before a softball game against Italy at the 2020 Summer...
Mexico's Brittany Cervantes warms up before a softball game against Italy at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Yokohama, Japan. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)(Matt Slocum | AP)
By Alex Walker
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOKYO (WKYT) - Former Kentucky softball star Brittany Cervantes hit a pair of singles and Team Mexico beat Australia 4-1 to advance into the medal round of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in softball for the first time in the country’s history.

Cervantes and Team Mexico will face Canada in the bronze medal game Tuesday at 12:05 a.m. with the game shown live on CNBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Cervantes went 2-for-2 on Monday, powering two singles in her plate appearances, and scoring a run. It was her first multi-hit performance of the Olympics. For the tournament, Cervantes is hitting .333 with four hits in 12 at bats, two extra base hits, two runs scored, a home run and a double.

