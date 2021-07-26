Advertisement

Cases of RSV rising across the nation during an unusual time of year, doctors say

By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Cases of respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, have been high over the past few weeks.

Last week, the CDC reported over 1,600 cases nationwide. During this time last year, the center had reported just 11.

“RSV season in a normal year usually starts in the mid-fall, around November and really hits its peak in December, January, February,” said Dr. Sean McTigue, a pediatric infectious disease specialist with UK Healthcare.

But, this is no normal year.

“What we’re seeing is a fairly mild RSV season in a typical year if this was the typical time, but certainly something very unusual for summertime,” Dr. McTigue said.

Dr. McTigue is seeing a trend that has likely been catalyzed by loosening COVID-19 restrictions.

“I think it certainly has something to do with the fact that now that kids are back in contact with each other, they’re back in congregate settings, not wearing masks as much,” Dr. McTigue said.

For most children, it amounts to nothing more than a common cold. But for younger children and infants, it can cause problems.

“What happens to a subset of people who get RSV, instead of just getting upper respiratory infection, they also get some lower respiratory infection which we call bronchiolitis,” Dr. McTigue said.

According to Dr. McTigue, the continuation of this trend is dependent on people’s individual behaviors.

“What really remains to be seen is, I don’t know if this is going to be a late RSV season from this past winter or is this an early start for this coming fall,” Dr. McTigue said.

Dr. McTigue says that parents shouldn’t panic if their child receives this diagnosis, but those with infants or younger children should watch out for symptoms like fast or labored breathing, or difficulty drinking fluids.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said the state has seen weeks of increasing COVID-19 cases due to...
Governor Andy Beshear announces fall COVID-19 guidance for K-12 schools as positivity rate nears 8%
Johnathan Wagers
Man arrested in Knox Co. after leaving scene of car accident while under the influence, fleeing police
Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Southern Kentucky man facing multiple charges following chase after drug raid
Traffic Alert: Multi-car crash causing backups on US 23 in Pike County
Crews respond to multi-car crash on US 23 in Pike County
A truck drove into a home in the Combs area of Perry County Monday evening.
Truck drives into home in Combs

Latest News

All Virginia public school systems are required to create a more inclusive environment for...
People in Wise County rally against state policy on transgender students in schools
Kentucky Fish and Wildlife said the houseboat capsized near State Dock Marina on Lake Cumberland.
One houseboat capsized, another swamped after storm moves across Lake Cumberland
Grant in Middlesboro - 11:00 p.m.
Grant in Middlesboro - 11:00 p.m.
Levitt Amp Music Series kicks off in Whitesburg - 11:00 p.m.
Levitt Amp Music Series kicks off in Whitesburg - 11:00 p.m.
Vaccine Hesitation - 11:00 p.m.
Vaccine Hesitation - 11:00 p.m.