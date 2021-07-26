Advertisement

Biden: COVID long-haulers may qualify for disability

By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray News) - President Joe Biden said Monday that people dealing with the long-term effects of COVID-19 will have access to disability protections.

The president announced the initiative at the White House as he marked the 31st anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

“Many Americans who seemingly recovered from the virus still face lingering challenges, like breathing problems, brain fog, chronic pain and fatigue,” Biden said. “These conditions can sometimes rise to the level of a disability.”

Biden says the initiative is the first of its kind.

He said he’s bringing federal agencies together to ensure that people who had the virus will know their rights and available resources as they navigate work, school and the medical system.

People with “long COVID” can have a wide range of new, returning or ongoing health problems four or more weeks after being infected with the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC said on its website that people who do not have symptoms in the days after they were infected can still have post-COVID conditions. Experts are continuing work to learn more about COVID long-haulers, the short- and long-term health effects associated with virus, who gets them and why.

