Advertisement

Will Shaner Sets Olympic Record, Wins Gold in Air Rifle

Will Shaner and Mary Tucker (University of Kentucky)
Will Shaner and Mary Tucker (University of Kentucky)(WKYT)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO – University of Kentucky rifle star Will Shaner cemented his place as the best male air rifle shooter in the world Sunday, winning gold in the men’s air rifle competition on day two of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics inside the Asaka Shooting Range.

The gold medal is historic for Shaner and the United States as it’s the first ever for the Americans in air rifle and came after the three-time UK All-American set an Olympic record score in the final.

“Still trying to believe it. It has been a long time, though, growing up in the sport, progressing. To finally have (the gold medal), it’s amazing,” Shaner told USA Today afterwards. “I just did the same thing as I did there and just worked out the problems I had and just knew that it was going to get me to where I wanted to be.”

After the first competition stage of the final, Shaner had a top score of 105.8 and he never looked back, securing the Olympic record with a 251.6. All told, Shaner fired 82 shots Sunday with all of them being on target. His lowest score was a 10.1.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff: Stolen truck recovered in Letcher County
Sheriff: Stolen truck recovered in Letcher County
Charles Booker (Source: Kayla Vanover, WAVE 3 News)
Former Rep. Charles Booker making stops in EKY as part of senate campaign
T&R Trucking Inc. owners offering $2,000 reward for information on whoever burned their equipment
‘It was a shock’ : T&R Trucking Inc. owners offering $2,000 reward for information on burned equipment
Laurel County Sheriff’s Office trying to identify burglary suspect
Laurel County Sheriff’s Office trying to identify burglary suspect
Deborah Lee (left) and her mother Vivian Leslie were reunited Friday after almost 63 years apart.
‘Our circle is finally connected’: Mother and daughter reunite after more than 62 years

Latest News

Belfry Football Alumni Host Camp
Belfry alumni host camp for area athletes
Mary Carolynn Tucker, of the United States, practices at the Asaka Shooting Range ahead of the...
Mary Tucker Finishes Sixth in Women’s Air Rifle Final
Darian Kinnard vs. Alabama.
Five Wildcats Named Preseason Media Days All-SEC
Former Belfry lineman on Rimington Trophy watch list