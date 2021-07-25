Will Shaner Sets Olympic Record, Wins Gold in Air Rifle

TOKYO – University of Kentucky rifle star Will Shaner cemented his place as the best male air rifle shooter in the world Sunday, winning gold in the men’s air rifle competition on day two of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics inside the Asaka Shooting Range.

The gold medal is historic for Shaner and the United States as it’s the first ever for the Americans in air rifle and came after the three-time UK All-American set an Olympic record score in the final.

“Still trying to believe it. It has been a long time, though, growing up in the sport, progressing. To finally have (the gold medal), it’s amazing,” Shaner told USA Today afterwards. “I just did the same thing as I did there and just worked out the problems I had and just knew that it was going to get me to where I wanted to be.”

After the first competition stage of the final, Shaner had a top score of 105.8 and he never looked back, securing the Olympic record with a 251.6. All told, Shaner fired 82 shots Sunday with all of them being on target. His lowest score was a 10.1.

