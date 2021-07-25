Advertisement

Wayne County family fights for daughter after her death

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 9:27 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MONTICELLO, Ky. (WKYT) - A Wayne County family is still looking for answers two years after their daughter was killed.

Sarah Catron died on July 24, 2019. She was 16 years old. Police said Catron and her boyfriend, then 18-year-old Brennan Chriswell, were driving southbound on Ky. 167 on the night of July 23. According to Kentucky State Police, Chriswell, the driver, lost control of the car, fell over the embankment, hitting several trees.

Catron’s family hosted a walk in Monticello Saturday to raise awareness of her story.

16-year-old Sarah Catron’s parents said their daughter was everyone’s friend.

“She was responsible, she was doing really good in school, looking forward to graduating and getting life started,” her dad, Chris Catron said.

Outside of school, she worked at Save a Lot. Her dad said she was a lot of folks’ favorite cashier.

“I just remember her smile that would draw you in because she had those white teeth, she had just gotten her braces off, so her teeth were really nice and straight,” her mom, Mary Catron said.

The last time they saw their daughter was two years ago.

“We were told that he just happened to run off the road and hit a tree,” Chris said.

Catron’s parents said their daughter was flown to a Somerset hospital where she later died.

“Her best friend called me back and said, ‘Mary, it’s bad, Mary. They won’t let us see her,’” Mary said.

At the time of the crash, KSP said alcohol was suspected to be a factor. No one has been charged.

The Catrons said they’ve watched body camera footage from the night of the crash. WKYT reached out to Kentucky State Police for updates on the investigation. We are still waiting to hear back.

