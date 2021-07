PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We have a traffic alert to pass along to you.

Pikeville Public Safety officials posted on Facebook that crews responded to a multi-car crash on Southbound US 23 near Foxcroft Lane.

You are asked to use caution in the area.

We will update this story as more we learn more.

See more below:

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.