Scattered showers possible through Monday, staying hot through next week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Scattered showers and storms could offer some heat relief through Monday, but temperatures get even warmer by the middle of next week.

Tonight through Monday night

Showers and storms will remain possible through tonight. It will not rain everywhere, but some spots could dodge a shower or two. Otherwise, we stay mild and muggy under mostly cloudy skies. Low temperatures only dip down into the lower-70s.

As we start the next work week, a mix of sunshine and clouds will give way to some showers and storms by the afternoon and evening. Another warm day is on tap as high temperatures reach the mid-and-upper-80s.

Into Monday night, partly cloudy skies continue. A few showers will also remain possible as low temperatures dip into the upper-60s.

Warming Up

The heat returns by Tuesday. We stay under mostly sunny skies with only a small chance of a stray shower possible. High temperatures soar into the lower-90s.

This “copy and paste” forecast will continue into Wednesday. We stay mostly sunny with only a small chance of an afternoon shower. It is going to be a scorcher as high temperatures reach the low-to-mid-90s.

Another hot day is in store on Thursday. A small chance of an afternoon shower is possible, but most of us stay dry under partly sunny skies. The big story continues to be the heat as high temperatures reach the low-to-mid-90s.

Heat Relief

Scattered showers and storms return to the forecast by Friday. This could offer some relief from the heat as high temperatures look to stay in the mid-80s.

As we get into Saturday, a mix of sunshine and clouds could give way to some stray showers. Otherwise, high temperatures look to remain in the mid-to-upper-80s.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.