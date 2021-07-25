Bowling Green teen wins National Title at All-American Soap Box Derby World Championship

AKRON, Oh. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green teen has placed first in the nation in the Local Super Stock Division at the 83rd FirstEnergy All-American Soap Box Derby World Championship in Akron, Ohio.

Nathen Christian, 16, was one of more than 270 boys and girls from across the United States to take place in the competition. It was held at the world-famous Derby Downs track.

Racers between the ages of 7-20 spend months building their racecars, which are motorless vehicles powered by gravity that are raced downhill. They compete in local Soap Box Derby competitions to earn their trip to the World Championships. The BB&T All-American Soap Box Derby was held May 14-15 at Phil Moore Park in Bowling Green.

Upon winning the national title, Christian was overcome with emotion, calling it a dream come true. “Since 2013 I’ve dreamed of this...I worked my butt off. It’s a lot of determination, patience. I just stayed composed throughout the whole week...man, that’s all it takes, you know?” said Christian. He thanked his supporters at home. “I did this for y’all.”

According to soapboxderby.org, Bowling Green has a long history of Soap Box Derby Racing beginning in 1938, famously racing down the steep hill of College Street. Kiwanis Club of Bowling Green brought back the local race in 1998 and it consistently ranks as one of the largest local races in the world.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.