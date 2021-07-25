Big turnout! More than 1,000 people attended the North Fork Music Festival

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a big weekend for the City of Hazard and the North Fork Music Festival.

Officials said on Facebook that nearly 1,800 people stopped by Main Street for the festival.

They said the number of people who attended this year’s music festival doubled from 2019.

“The crowd was enthusiastic, respectful, and just down right fun! You all are wonderful! We can’t wait til Oktoberfest! See you then,” officials said.

