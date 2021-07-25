Advertisement

BG Freedom Walkers host 2nd Annual Back to School Block Party

BG Freedom Walkers Back to School Block Party
BG Freedom Walkers Back to School Block Party(Ana Medina)
By Ana Medina
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 9:13 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It is officially back-to-school time in the South Central Kentucky area.

On Saturday, the Bowling Green Freedom Walkers hosted a back-to-school block party where children and their parents were able to get free school supplies, food and kids were able to enjoy other activities like bouncy houses.

Karika Nelson the Founder of the BG Freedom Walkers spoke on the importance of giving back to the community, especially during this time.

“We had a great turnout, we did about 250 backpacks, we had hot dogs free pizza, watermelon chips, cookies. It was a great time with the youth and their parents and we had a few motivational speakers and activities, a DJ, and free games as well. So it was just a great day all the way around with kids getting free school supplies,” says Nelson.

Nelson adds that they’re grateful for the support of the community and the donations they received.

