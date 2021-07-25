Backroads of Appalachia see amazing turnout for “Rumble on the Mountain” event

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Hosted by Backroads of Appalachia, the event “Rumble on the Mountain” had its last day Sunday.

Beginning Friday, the event welcomed any and all motorcyclists to come into the Harlan County area to ride and enjoy each other’s company.

Food was provided as well as a chance to win free Michelin motorcycle tires. Director Erik Hubbard says he is thankful for all the support.

“Believes in what we’re doing and hopefully they get to see the change that’s already in motion of the tourism coming into the areas that never have seen before,” he said.

Hubbard said the event was all about bringing in people from around the country, to see the beauty of Eastern Kentucky.

“To one...view our beautiful people, our beautiful places, but the most important thing is to spend their hard-earned dollar in our local communities,” he said.

A goal Hubbard said the organization believes was achieved

“Our hotels, our gas stations, our restaurants, they were full,” he said. “When they’re full, they’re making money which is going to create other opportunities to other jobs because of the demand.”

With more than 1,500 people coming through Harlan County.

“I had a motorcyclist and people show up here saying they couldn’t find anywhere up until London just because they wanted to come down here for our events,” Event Coordinator Chasity Sowder said. “So, it was a proud moment and then I was able to help them find a place.”

Sowder said her team was anxious and excited for the large turnout.

“It was amazing to watch everybody be on their toes and ready to work this weekend,” she said. “I think it does a lot for us, it does a lot for the community as well.”

Leaving one participant happy just to get out a ride again.

“I’m glad we get to get out and ride a little bit,” John Paullamb said. “Enjoying the sun, the scenery, little bit of everything.”

