Vaccinated Bourbon Co. mother may have asymptomatic COVID-19 case

BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Bourbon County woman and mother of five may have an asymptomatic case of COVID-19, only finding out after taking a test before a scheduled surgery.

But she says it’s thanks to the vaccine that she isn’t feeling sick, and hasn’t spread it to anyone in her family.

“I’m just very grateful and thankful that no one has gotten sick,” Rebecca Rigney said.

Rigney’s asymptomatic COVID-19 case would be the first in Bourbon County from someone who is also vaccinated.

“The health department asked me to get two PCR tests and if they were both negative, it would be considered a false positive. So the first one came back negative. I figured, okay everything’s great. Then the next one came in positive,” Rigney said.

It left Rigney and those at the health department puzzled. Especially since her kids and husband all tested negative.

“My baby kisses me, my husband kisses me. My son took a bite of ice cream off of my spoon. But everyone’s been fine,” Rigney said.

She’s now operating under the assumption that she is COVID positive to be safe. Rigney is certain it’s because she is vaccinated that she isn’t feeling sick and hasn’t spread it to the rest of her family.

“In our house we have three children that can’t be vaccinated yet. I don’t want to spread it to anyone who can’t get vaccinated or who has chosen not to and get very, very sick. That just wouldn’t sit right with me,” Rigney said.

COVID cases have been rising across the state. Bourbon County reporting three new cases Friday, bringing their total to 1,813. As cases increase, hospitals are also reporting rising numbers, but far fewer of the those admitted have been vaccinated.

“I still want to keep everyone safe. I feel like I have a responsibility to do that,” Rigney said.

The health department recommended Rigney get one more COVID test. She’s waiting on those results now.

