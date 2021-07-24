Staying hot through the weekend, rain chances return tomorrow

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Warm temperatures continue into next week, but better rain chances return as early as tomorrow.

Tonight through Sunday night

A warm, muggy evening is in store with temperatures only bottoming out in the upper-60s. We stay partly cloudy and mostly dry, so it looks to be a great evening for any outdoor plans.

As we get into Sunday, we stay under a mix of sunshine and clouds, but scattered showers will begin to develop by the afternoon. Another warm day on tap with highs reaching the upper-80s.

Into Sunday night, scattered showers continue. We stay under mostly cloudy skies with low temperatures getting down into the lower-70s.

Into Next Week

Rain chances do roll into your Monday. Partly sunny skies will give way to some scattered showers and storms by the afternoon. High temperatures will not be as warm as recent days as we only top out in the mid-to-upper-80s.

As we get into Tuesday, the heat returns. Sunshine returns in full force with only a small chance of a stray shower. High temperatures reach the lower-90s.

The forecast for Wednesday looks very similar. A mix of sunshine and clouds with only a small chance of an afternoon shower. The big story will be the heat as high temperatures reach the lower-90s.

Extended Forecast

This typical, Summer weather continues into the end of next week. Partly sunny skies with only a small chance of a stray shower for Thursday with highs reaching the lower-90s.

Into Friday, we could start to see better rain chances again. Afternoon showers and storms will be possible with high temperatures reaching the upper-80s.

