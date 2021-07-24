Advertisement

Rupp Arena hosts job fair ahead of a busy event season

By Olivia Russell
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center is gearing up for a busy 2021-2022 event season.

Rupp Arena will reopen for big events in September. Concerts were cancelled and games were scaled-back in 2020 because of the pandemic.

“Last year was an anomaly,” president and CEO Bill Owen said. “We’re expecting things to get back to normal.”

In order for them to host events, they’ll need workers. They’re trying to fill up to 300 positions with a wide range of opportunities like security, guest services, box office, concessions, and parking.

“It’s not unusual for us to have a job fair this time of year. Maybe we have a little bit higher need because we’ve kind of been detached from some of the folks we’ve counted on in the past,” Owen said.

“It’s a perfect second income,” he explained. “It’s a perfect opportunity for people who are scaled-back and really moving into retirement, particularly in guest services and other areas.”

Owen said with so much on the calendar this year, these open jobs can create some excitement coming out of the pandemic. “You’re around the excitement of Rupp Arena and other activities at Central Bank Center.”

Interested applicants can also apply online.

