Advertisement

Packaged carrots recalled due to possible salmonella contamination

By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Food and Drug Administration reported dozens of packaged carrots products are being recalled due to possible salmonella contamination.

Grimmway Farms issued a voluntary recall of several bagged carrots products from their brands Bunny Luv, Cal-Organics and O Organics.

The products were shipped to retailers throughout the U.S.

No illnesses have been reported in connection to the possible contamination, according to the FDA report.

Consumers are advised to throw away the bags.

More information on the recall can be found on the FDA’s website.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Beshear announces nearly 1000 cases of COVID-19 on Friday
Photo Courtesy: Kentucky State Police From left to right, Detective of the Year, Michael...
Two Eastern Kentucky troopers recognized during annual awards ceremony
Governor Andy Beshear (D-Ky.) delivers his Team Kentucky update on July 22, 2021.
Gov. Beshear reports more than 900 COVID-19 cases again on Thursday
Dr. Stack discusses recommendations for counties in the red zone on Kentucky’s COVID-19 map
Tenn. ICU beds nearly 90% full; Knox County COVID cases jump almost 16% in one day

Latest News

FILE - In this April 26, 2021 file photo, a nursing student administers the Moderna COVID-19...
States scale back virus reporting just as cases surge
Hazard History: La Citadelle opened 63 years ago
Hazard History: La Citadelle opened 63 years ago
Grimmway Farms issued a voluntary recall of several of their packaged carrot products from...
Packaged carrots recalled due to possible salmonella contamination
Sheriff: Stolen truck recovered in Letcher County
Sheriff: Stolen truck recovered in Letcher County