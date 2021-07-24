Advertisement

Memorial Classic honors athlete victim of gun violence

(WKYT)
By Grace Finerman
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The track and field community came together Saturday to remember Lexington teenager Trinity Gay who tragically lost her life due to gun violence in 2016.

Trinity was a sprinter for the Lexington Blazin’ Cats. She was also the daughter of Olympian track and field athlete, and American record holder, Tyson Gay.

Under the hot summer sun, track and field athletes are suited up for a meet at Fredrick Douglas High School. But, this meet had a special purpose.

“This meet is an honor for Trinity so that we don’t forget,” says Jewel Duncan.

Duncan’s a coach with the Blazin’ Cats. It’s the track team Trinity sprinted for, and before her, Trinity’s father Olympian Tyson Gay.

“You can’t forget it,” Duncan says. “You remember Tyson Gay the fastest man, and his daughter also one of the fastest young ladies.”

In December of 2016, tragedy struck. Trinity was an innocent bystander killed during an exchange of gunfire in the parking lot of a Lexington restaurant.

“She just wanted to follow in the footsteps of her dad but not just be her dad, she did not want to be Tyson Gay’s daughter, she wanted to be Trinity Gay,” says Trinity’s mother Shoshana Boyd.

To Boyd the event’s proof Trinity can give to the community, even after she’s gone. It’s raising to help her old track team as they head to the Junior Olympics in Houston.

“This keeps kids out of trouble, this gives kids a goal, a lot of these kids might earn scholarships to go to college,” Duncan says.

And, according to Duncan, it will nurture our next generation of Olympians.

Duncan says the Blazin’ Cats often rely on donations, with coaches sometimes pulling money from their own pockets to support athletes. If you’re interested in donating you can visit this GoFundMe page or mail a check payable to Lexington Blazin’ Cats to 764 Maidencane Dr. Lexington, 40509.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Beshear announces nearly 1000 cases of COVID-19 on Friday
Photo Courtesy: Kentucky State Police From left to right, Detective of the Year, Michael...
Two Eastern Kentucky troopers recognized during annual awards ceremony
Deborah Lee (left) and her mother Vivian Leslie were reunited Friday after almost 63 years apart.
‘Our circle is finally connected’: Mother and daughter reunite after more than 62 years
Governor Andy Beshear (D-Ky.) delivers his Team Kentucky update on July 22, 2021.
Gov. Beshear reports more than 900 COVID-19 cases again on Thursday
Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health.
Ky. counties seeing surge in COVID-19 cases have low vaccination rates, Dr. Stack says

Latest News

Two members of Kentucky State University board resign
Michael Murray is suspected of killing 39-year-old Nicole Murray and 33-year-old Brittany...
‘I haven’t forgotten her’: Sister of dismembered woman still without answers in double murder-suicide
Hazard History: La Citadelle opened 63 years ago
Hazard History: La Citadelle opened 63 years ago
Sheriff: Stolen truck recovered in Letcher County
Sheriff: Stolen truck recovered in Letcher County