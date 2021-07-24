Memorial Classic honors athlete victim of gun violence

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The track and field community came together Saturday to remember Lexington teenager Trinity Gay who tragically lost her life due to gun violence in 2016.

Trinity was a sprinter for the Lexington Blazin’ Cats. She was also the daughter of Olympian track and field athlete, and American record holder, Tyson Gay.

Under the hot summer sun, track and field athletes are suited up for a meet at Fredrick Douglas High School. But, this meet had a special purpose.

“This meet is an honor for Trinity so that we don’t forget,” says Jewel Duncan.

Duncan’s a coach with the Blazin’ Cats. It’s the track team Trinity sprinted for, and before her, Trinity’s father Olympian Tyson Gay.

“You can’t forget it,” Duncan says. “You remember Tyson Gay the fastest man, and his daughter also one of the fastest young ladies.”

In December of 2016, tragedy struck. Trinity was an innocent bystander killed during an exchange of gunfire in the parking lot of a Lexington restaurant.

“She just wanted to follow in the footsteps of her dad but not just be her dad, she did not want to be Tyson Gay’s daughter, she wanted to be Trinity Gay,” says Trinity’s mother Shoshana Boyd.

To Boyd the event’s proof Trinity can give to the community, even after she’s gone. It’s raising to help her old track team as they head to the Junior Olympics in Houston.

“This keeps kids out of trouble, this gives kids a goal, a lot of these kids might earn scholarships to go to college,” Duncan says.

And, according to Duncan, it will nurture our next generation of Olympians.

Duncan says the Blazin’ Cats often rely on donations, with coaches sometimes pulling money from their own pockets to support athletes. If you’re interested in donating you can visit this GoFundMe page or mail a check payable to Lexington Blazin’ Cats to 764 Maidencane Dr. Lexington, 40509.

