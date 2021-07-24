Advertisement

Mary Tucker Finishes Sixth in Women’s Air Rifle Final

Mary Carolynn Tucker, of the United States, practices at the Asaka Shooting Range ahead of the...
Mary Carolynn Tucker, of the United States, practices at the Asaka Shooting Range ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)(Alex Brandon | AP)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO – University of Kentucky rifle star Mary Tucker started her Tokyo Olympics with a sixth-place finish in the women’s air rifle final on Saturday at the Asaka Shooting Facility.

Tucker, who posted the third-highest qualifying score during the first stage of competition to earn one of eight spots in the final, shot a 166.0 in the final to earn sixth place. She will compete two more times in this summer’s Olympic games, participating in the women’s three-position smallbore (July 31) and air rifle mixed team (July 27).

Earlier this year, the native of Sarasota, Florida, became the first Kentucky rifle athlete to qualify for the Olympics in both smallbore and air rifle. She is joined in the air rifle competition in Tokyo by UK rising senior Will Shaner, who qualified with her last spring. The men’s air rifle competition is set for July 25.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Beshear announces nearly 1000 cases of COVID-19 on Friday
Photo Courtesy: Kentucky State Police From left to right, Detective of the Year, Michael...
Two Eastern Kentucky troopers recognized during annual awards ceremony
Deborah Lee (left) and her mother Vivian Leslie were reunited Friday after almost 63 years apart.
‘Our circle is finally connected’: Mother and daughter reunite after more than 62 years
Sheriff: Stolen truck recovered in Letcher County
Sheriff: Stolen truck recovered in Letcher County
Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health.
Ky. counties seeing surge in COVID-19 cases have low vaccination rates, Dr. Stack says

Latest News

Belfry Football Alumni Host Camp
Belfry alumni host camp for area athletes
Darian Kinnard vs. Alabama.
Five Wildcats Named Preseason Media Days All-SEC
Former Belfry lineman on Rimington Trophy watch list
Wolfe County introduces Brandi Howard as new head softball coach.
Wolfe County introduces new softball coach