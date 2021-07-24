Mary Tucker Finishes Sixth in Women’s Air Rifle Final

TOKYO – University of Kentucky rifle star Mary Tucker started her Tokyo Olympics with a sixth-place finish in the women’s air rifle final on Saturday at the Asaka Shooting Facility.

Tucker, who posted the third-highest qualifying score during the first stage of competition to earn one of eight spots in the final, shot a 166.0 in the final to earn sixth place. She will compete two more times in this summer’s Olympic games, participating in the women’s three-position smallbore (July 31) and air rifle mixed team (July 27).

Earlier this year, the native of Sarasota, Florida, became the first Kentucky rifle athlete to qualify for the Olympics in both smallbore and air rifle. She is joined in the air rifle competition in Tokyo by UK rising senior Will Shaner, who qualified with her last spring. The men’s air rifle competition is set for July 25.

