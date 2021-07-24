Laurel County Sheriff’s Office trying to identify burglary suspect

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is needing help in identifying a burglary suspect.

Laurel County Sheriff Deputy Marcus Stigall is investigating a burglary in the Highlands Subdivision off East Laurel Road.

If you know who the person is, you are asked to call the sheriff’s office.

You can call 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000.

