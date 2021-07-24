Advertisement

InVision Hazard’s ‘Passport to Hazard’ event kicks off

(WYMT)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The event had 30 businesses and organizations sign up and several participants to take part in the shenanigans.

Passport to Hazard, hosted by InVision Hazard, kicked off July 24th with multiple people grabbing passports and taking a journey through the businesses and organizations of downtown Hazard.

“It’s just great to have everyone down on main street, to showcase all of the great work that everyone’s been doing over the last year, to keep in business, to keep their work going,” said InVision Hazard Coordinator, Baylen Campbell. “So, it’s just great and really exciting to be connecting with everyone today.”

Those who participated in Passport to Hazard and collected stamps from the businesses have been entered in a raffle for a prize. The prize will be compiled of items from some of the businesses who set up for the event.

The winner of the raffle will be announced at the North Fork Music Festival.

