Advertisement

Hazard History: La Citadelle opened 63 years ago

Hazard History: La Citadelle opened 63 years ago
Hazard History: La Citadelle opened 63 years ago(Credit: WSGS)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On this day in history, July 24, 1958, the historic La Citadelle opened in Hazard, according to WYMT media partner, WSGS.

La Citadelle featured a dining room with a panorama view of the mountains. There was also a lounge, swimming pool, shuffleboard, horseback riding, and putting green.

People who stayed there included University of Kentucky basketball coach Adolph Rupp, singer Glen Campbell, countless Kentucky governors and stars of “The Dukes of Hazzard” television show.

You can read about the closing of the hotel by WYMT anchor Steve Hensley here.

In an interview, ‘CBS Sunday Morning’ host Jane Pauley told WYMT she stayed at the hotel.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Beshear announces nearly 1000 cases of COVID-19 on Friday
Photo Courtesy: Kentucky State Police From left to right, Detective of the Year, Michael...
Two Eastern Kentucky troopers recognized during annual awards ceremony
Governor Andy Beshear (D-Ky.) delivers his Team Kentucky update on July 22, 2021.
Gov. Beshear reports more than 900 COVID-19 cases again on Thursday
Dr. Stack discusses recommendations for counties in the red zone on Kentucky’s COVID-19 map
Tenn. ICU beds nearly 90% full; Knox County COVID cases jump almost 16% in one day

Latest News

Sheriff: Stolen truck recovered in Letcher County
Sheriff: Stolen truck recovered in Letcher County
July 23 2021 Commonwealth Games Back Lynchburg
Commonwealth Games Back-Lynchburg
#MoveOver Campaign
KSP urging drivers to #MoveOver for emergency personnel working on side of the road
Blood shortage: WYMT and Kentucky Blood Center team up for donation drive - 11:00 p.m.
Blood shortage: WYMT and Kentucky Blood Center team up for donation drive - 11:00 p.m.