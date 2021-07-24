Hazard History: La Citadelle opened 63 years ago

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On this day in history, July 24, 1958, the historic La Citadelle opened in Hazard, according to WYMT media partner, WSGS.

La Citadelle featured a dining room with a panorama view of the mountains. There was also a lounge, swimming pool, shuffleboard, horseback riding, and putting green.

People who stayed there included University of Kentucky basketball coach Adolph Rupp, singer Glen Campbell, countless Kentucky governors and stars of “The Dukes of Hazzard” television show.

You can read about the closing of the hotel by WYMT anchor Steve Hensley here.

In an interview, ‘CBS Sunday Morning’ host Jane Pauley told WYMT she stayed at the hotel.

