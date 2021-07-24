First-ever Pantry Shelf doughnut eating competition brought in several competitors

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The first-ever Pantry Shelf doughnut eating competition took place Saturday with much excitement.

There were eight participants in the first competition, vying for the prize of $50 and bragging rights. After several minutes and many doughnuts later, Josh Watson smashed the competition by eating eleven doughnuts in five minutes. This was also Josh’s first eating competition ever.

“I think that’s the really best part of it, is you know, raising awareness for the local businesses, and putting this on for the kids in the community and getting everyone involved back in Hazard,” said Watson. “I think that’s really good.”

After the first competition wrapped up, a children’s doughnut eating competition was also held. Organizers said Mandy Engle was the winner of that event, eating three doughnuts in three minutes.

This event was in conjunction with InVision Hazard.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.