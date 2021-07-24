Advertisement

City of Hazard hosts last day of North Fork Music Festival

By Chas Jenkins
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The City of Hazard kicked off the last day of the North Fork Music Festival.

Hosted in downtown, the festival featured live music from five acts and vending offered by several local businesses in the Hazard area including Big Blue Smokehouse, Junior’s Hibachi, Juicy ParadICE, and Hazard Coffee Co. just to name a few.

Headlining the festival was Magnolia Boulevard and its guitarist, Gregg Erwin, who says it was a treat to perform in his hometown again.

“Growing up in small towns like this, for lack of a better word, you almost feel kind of stuck and there’s so much talent around here that it’s crazy,” he said. “It’s really good that stuff like this is going on.”

Magnolia Boulevard ended the festival with its set at 10 p.m.

