China’s Yang wins 1st gold of Tokyo Olympics in air rifle
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 10:55 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TOKYO (AP) — Qian Yang of China has won the first gold medal of the Tokyo Olympics in women’s 10-meter air rifle.
Yang overtook Anastasiia Galashina when the Russian missed the center two rings for an 8.9 on her final shot.
Yang had a 9.8 on her final shot and finished with an Olympic record 251.8.
Galashina finished at 251.1. Switzerland’s Nina Christen took bronze.
