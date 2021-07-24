Belfry alumni host camp for area athletes

BELFRY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two mountain football greats returned home to give back to the community that built them.

Kentucky offensive guard Austin Dotson and Louisville center Cole Bentley hosted a camp for K-8 football hopefuls on the field where they once played together.

”It feels good to come back and help these kids out, maybe teach them a thing or two that I didn’t learn and I had to learn when I got to college, and for them to be able to take this and further develop it and then possibly play a collegiate career as well,” said Dotson.

Dotson and Bentley were both members of the 2013-16 State Title teams.

They will meet on the field for the Governor’s Cup on November 27 at Cardinal Stadium.

