Advertisement

Belfry alumni host camp for area athletes

Belfry Football Alumni Host Camp
Belfry Football Alumni Host Camp(WYMT)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELFRY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two mountain football greats returned home to give back to the community that built them.

Kentucky offensive guard Austin Dotson and Louisville center Cole Bentley hosted a camp for K-8 football hopefuls on the field where they once played together.

”It feels good to come back and help these kids out, maybe teach them a thing or two that I didn’t learn and I had to learn when I got to college, and for them to be able to take this and further develop it and then possibly play a collegiate career as well,” said Dotson.

Dotson and Bentley were both members of the 2013-16 State Title teams.

They will meet on the field for the Governor’s Cup on November 27 at Cardinal Stadium.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Beshear announces nearly 1000 cases of COVID-19 on Friday
Photo Courtesy: Kentucky State Police From left to right, Detective of the Year, Michael...
Two Eastern Kentucky troopers recognized during annual awards ceremony
Deborah Lee (left) and her mother Vivian Leslie were reunited Friday after almost 63 years apart.
‘Our circle is finally connected’: Mother and daughter reunite after more than 62 years
Sheriff: Stolen truck recovered in Letcher County
Sheriff: Stolen truck recovered in Letcher County
Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health.
Ky. counties seeing surge in COVID-19 cases have low vaccination rates, Dr. Stack says

Latest News

Mary Carolynn Tucker, of the United States, practices at the Asaka Shooting Range ahead of the...
Mary Tucker Finishes Sixth in Women’s Air Rifle Final
Darian Kinnard vs. Alabama.
Five Wildcats Named Preseason Media Days All-SEC
Former Belfry lineman on Rimington Trophy watch list
Wolfe County introduces Brandi Howard as new head softball coach.
Wolfe County introduces new softball coach