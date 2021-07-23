‘Who We Meet Along the Way’: Paintsville native heads home for book signing

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Everyone has their own story full of different chapters and unique characters. For Paintsville native Brandon Tosti, that story comes with twists and turns. But those roads led him back home Thursday to discuss the people he has met along the way.

“Who We Meet Along the Way,” a collection of social media posts, stories, and real life inspirations, was born in the Paintsville community. So, though the author has lived in Colorado for two decades, he found it only fitting to have a signing where it all began.

“Coming home is a dream come true. That’s the best part. This is where it all started. The hometown, the family and friends that support you,” he said. “There’s just something about Kentucky.”

Tosti, who has worked in sports and created a non-profit for kids, said none of the chapters in his life would have been possible had it not been for the people of Kentucky.

He said his friends Chad Randall and Dave Blankenship, from two different chapters of his life, reached out, telling him he should turn his Facebook posts into a book, sharing some of his funny and inspiring stories with the world. From there, the idea was organized and constructed.

“Just paying respect and showing your gratitude to those people- whether it’s teachers or coaches, scout leaders along the way, family, friends- who just make a difference in your life. And sometimes you wait too long to say thank you or you just forget,” he said. “I think it’s important that everyone realizes that it’s never too late. Even if it’s 20 or 30 years ago, it means something to you. And I just wanted people to understand. This is my way of saying ‘Thank you.’”

The book includes an introduction to the Paintsville days, 40 stories about the people in Tosti’s life, his wife’s battle with breast cancer, and some of the fun stories along the way.

“Just the emphasis I put on time and how important the word time is,” he said. “How important the word time is and how we kind of value that and sometimes we don’t.”

He signed his book for several former mentors Thursday before heading off to his next book tour stop in Colorado. However, if you are unable to grab a copy in person, the book is available online. He said he recorded an audio version, which is also an option.

