Weekend Forecast: Dog days of summer settle into the mountains

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We have a little more than one week left in July and it will make its presence known in a big way starting this weekend.

Today and Tonight

The haze we’ve been dealing with the last few days looks to be on the way out. Temperatures in some spots dropped into the upper 50s Friday morning under clear skies. With the sunshine actually making it through without anything to impede it, we’re going to crank up the thermostat. Highs today should make it well into the upper 80s. I would not be surprised to see someone flirt with the 90-degree mark.

Tonight, look for temperatures to drop into the low to mid-60s under mainly clear skies.

Weekend Forecast

It will be a scorcher at times this weekend. Saturday looks sunny with temperatures topping out in the low 90s. Heat index values could make it feel like the mid 90s, so please be careful and follow all heat precautions, especially if you plan on spending any time outside.

Sunday could feature some heat of the day scattered rain chances. That’s something we’ll have to keep an eye on. Highs will again top out in the low 90s. Lows both nights will drop to around 70.

Extended Forecast

Our stretch of hot weather continues into the new week too. Monday and Friday might be the coolest days in the forecast, with highs in the upper 80s. Rain chances stay scattered, but increase a little bit to start the new work week.

Tuesday through Thursday could feature highs in the low to mid-90s with the heat index making it feel like closer to 100 degrees at times. Some models are trying to show mid to upper 90s for possible highs. That would be WITHOUT the heat index. We’ll have to keep an eye on that. Chances for showers and storms will be possible in the heat of the day all week, so keep that rain gear handy.

Lows most nights will be lucky to drop into the low 70s, depending on how hot it gets during the day.

