Advertisement

Virginia Commonwealth Games bring thousands to Lynchburg

By Rachel Schneider
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - After a reduced event last year, the Virginia Commonwealth Games are back in full force this weekend in Lynchburg.

Over 5,000 athletes and their families are here. Many looking for a spot to eat, may need a place to stay, and all of them contribute to the millions of dollars being put back into the city.

The city sponsors the games to help drive traffic to local restaurants and activities.

The Commonwealth Games only had half of their events last year in 2020, and still brought in over a million dollars.

On average, over three million dollars is grossed during the weekend of the games.

“That’s a lot of money flowing from all of these athletes and their families that come into the city. Staying at hotels, eating at restaurants, exploring our city while they’re competing in the games,” says Anna Bentson, the Assistant Director for Economic Development and Tourism for the city.

Downtown, staff at the water dog are staying busy, serving up brews and sandwiches before and after the competitions.

“We knew it was coming we’re staffed up as much as we can be right now and we’re prepared to have a really busy weekend,” said manager Chris Henderson. “You see jerseys and kids running around everywhere it’s a really exciting time.”

Businesses say main games weekend right now is the busiest time of year, but they also see an uptick in customers when the games host various events around town.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Andy Beshear (D-Ky.) delivers his Team Kentucky update on July 22, 2021.
Gov. Beshear reports more than 900 COVID-19 cases again on Thursday
Dr. Stack discusses recommendations for counties in the red zone on Kentucky’s COVID-19 map
Jeffrey Smith, 50, was arrested and charged for attempted murder and two counts of wanton...
Police: Laurel County man arrested for attempting to murder daughters boyfriend, neighbor injured in altercation
Death threats target school officials over plan to move Hoskins Cemetery
COVID-19 Current Incident Rate per 100K
Big Sandy region experiencing increase in COVID-19 cases in unvaccinated patients

Latest News

Tech Center at 6pm
Tech Center at 6pm
Deborah Lee (left) and her mother Vivian Leslie were reunited Friday after almost 63 years apart.
‘Our circle is finally connected’: Mother and daughter reunite after more than 62 years
Hands
‘Our circle is finally connected’: Mother and daughter reunite after more than 62 years
2-hear-old Hailie Henderson has a disorder called Apert Syndrome.
Family of LaGrange toddler with rare skeletal disorder raising awareness on condition
July 23 2021 Commonwealth Games Back Lynchburg
July 23 2021 Commonwealth Games Back Lynchburg