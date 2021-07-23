Two Eastern Kentucky troopers recognized during annual awards ceremony

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Members of the Kentucky State Police force from across the state were recognized this week for their dedication to their communities, including two from the mountains.

On Thursday, KSP officials held their annual achievement awards ceremony in Lexington to honor 62 troopers and officers.

The event was postponed in 2020 due to COVID-19.

From our region, Trooper Shane Jacobs from KSP Post 10 in Harlan was named 2019 Public Affairs Officer of the Year. Jacobs is a 19-year veteran of the agency. Trooper Jerry A. Baker Jr. was named 2019 Trooper of the Year. Baker has served for three years and is currently assigned to KSP Post 13 in Hazard.

Among those honored were seven troopers awarded the KSP Citation for Bravery, five troopers received the Lifesaving Medal, and three troopers received the Guthrie Crowe Award, which is named in honor of the first commissioner of KSP and bestowed upon officers of the agency who sustain a severe wound or injury during the performance of their law enforcement duty.

Congrats to all of the winners!

