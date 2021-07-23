Advertisement

Traffic moving again after train derails in downtown Harrodsburg

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
HARRODSBURG, Ky. (WKYT) - A day after a train derailed in downtown Harrodsburg Thursday afternoon, traffic is again moving freely,

The train cars were not carrying any cargo and no one was hurt. The track is clear and the train cars that derailed are now in a field off to the side, it appears that much of the cleanup is over.

We are told that seven cars derailed when the Norfolk Southern train derailed about 5 o’clock Thursday afternoon.

Here are some photos sent to us by the Mercer County Fire Department:

Caption

People who live in the area say crews worked to remove the cars and the wheels until about midnight last night. They say this is something they always worried about could happen and are thankful it wasn’t worse.

“I always suspected it would happen,” said Larry Sanders with Alexander and Royalty Funeral Home. “Of course, the thing I always worried the most about was a chemical car. Last night, one said something about paint. Paint can be cleaned up, but hazardous waste, that is a different story.”

This video from Alexander and Royalty Funeral Home caught the moment the cars went off the rails:

There was some damage that is still to be repaired, one home lost part of its porch awning and several utility poles were knocked down.

We are told that RJ Corman assisted in the cleanup.

This drone video from Josh Crager shows the scope of the seven cars derailed:

