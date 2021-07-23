Advertisement

Tenn. ICU beds nearly 90% full; Knox County COVID cases jump almost 16% in one day

Active cases jumped nearly 16% in one day in Knox County and ICU beds across Tennessee were almost 90% full according to county and state health officials.
By Savannah Smith and Paige Hill
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 8:41 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - New active COVID-19 cases in Knox County and Tennessee continued to rise from Tuesday to Wednesday, according to the Knox County Department of Health,

Knox County cases jumped nearly 16 percent with 56 new cases reported. The rise brought the total number of active cases to 410 marking the first time the case count breached the 400 threshold since May 18.

Statewide, cases jumped by 4.3 percent with 846 new cases reported. The total number of active cases across Tennessee hit 20,676, surpassing 20,000 for the first time since May 14.

Between Tuesday and Wednesday, Tennessee reported four deaths.

The Tennessee Health Department reported that ICU beds were about 90 percent full.

Governor Bill Lee ended the statewide public health order on April 27. Knox County allowed its mask mandate to expire the same day.

As of Wednesday, Tennessee’s vaccination rate was 38 percent.

