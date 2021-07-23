Summer heat precedes summer storm chances this weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We’ve been dealing with hazy, hot, and humid weather for much of this work week, and while the haze may be gone, the heat and the humidity continue to move back in.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Another mostly sunny afternoon turns into a mostly clear evening as temperatures fall from the middle and upper 80s back down into the middle 60s for overnight lows tonight. An almost shot-for-shot remake of the past several nights.

Sunshine continues into Saturday, just like the past several days, only this time we’re adding 90° highs to the mix. Make sure you grab the sunscreen if you’re headed outside because it won’t take long to get a burn out there with the heat and sunshine we have in place. Humidity will also be on the way back up with dew points back into the middle 60s, making it feel closer to the middle 90s. Just make sure you’re following those heat tips if you have to be outside.

Remember and follow these tips to keep you and your family safe on these hot summer days. (WYMT)

Partly cloudy skies continue into Saturday night as we fall to a low near 70°.

Finishing up the Weekend and Beyond

Changes are afoot as we head into Sunday and early next week. Our pattern will shift a bit, finally allowing a few disturbances in here to spark widely scattered showers and storms in the afternoons from Sunday through much of the work week. I wish I could be more specific with regards to timing, but things still aren’t set in stone quite yet. Pop-up storms look to be a reality, though, heading through the work week as highs stay in the low 90s.

