North Fork Music Festival kicks off Friday, continues Saturday(WYMT)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The North Fork Music Festival is underway this weekend in downtown Hazard.

The show highlights musicians in Kentucky. On Friday, the show began at 4:45 p.m. and runs through 10:00 p.m.

You can hear from Ben Fugate, Waylon Nelson, Dark Moon Hollow and Rye Davis headlining Friday’s show.

There are multiple food vendors set up like Big Blue Smokehouse, Dragon’s Breath BBQ and Junior Hibachi.

“This is a way to get out, fellowship, enjoy live music. Every act on our stage is Kentucky-based and we are full of great music in Kentucky right now,” said show booker and stage manager Tim Parks. “So I would urge everyone to get out, whether it is this festival, whether it is another one, to come see these great acts that Eastern Kentucky is bringing in.”

You can see the line-up for Saturday’s show below:

