Advertisement

Kentucky’s state treasurer gives birth to second child

Photo Courtesy: Kentucky State Treasurer Allison Ball's Facebook page
Photo Courtesy: Kentucky State Treasurer Allison Ball's Facebook page(WYMT)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 1:06 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - Kentucky State Treasurer and Floyd County native Allison Ball and her husband Dr. Asa James Swan are celebrating a special and historic event this week.

Marigold Sophia Swan was born Tuesday. Ball’s office says the baby weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces.

Her son Levi’s birth in 2018 made Ball the first statewide elected official in Kentucky to give birth while holding office. Her office says Ball now becomes Kentucky’s first constitutional officer to give birth to two children while holding office.

Congrats to all!

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeffrey Smith, 50, was arrested and charged for attempted murder and two counts of wanton...
Police: Laurel County man arrested for attempting to murder daughters boyfriend, neighbor injured in altercation
Governor Andy Beshear (D-Ky.) delivers his Team Kentucky update on July 22, 2021.
Gov. Beshear reports more than 900 COVID-19 cases again on Thursday
Dr. Stack discusses recommendations for counties in the red zone on Kentucky’s COVID-19 map
Death threats target school officials over plan to move Hoskins Cemetery
COVID-19 Current Incident Rate per 100K
Big Sandy region experiencing increase in COVID-19 cases in unvaccinated patients

Latest News

Tenn. ICU beds nearly 90% full; Knox County COVID cases jump almost 16% in one day
Buckhorn Children and Family Services host open house for new facility
Buckhorn Children and Family Services host open house for new facility
Brandon Tosti made his way back to his hometown Thursday to introduce his new book, "Who We...
‘Who We Meet Along the Way’: Paintsville native heads home for book signing
Charles Booker brought his campaign to Pikeville Thursday, discussing his plans to replace...
Charles Booker carries senate campaign to Pikeville