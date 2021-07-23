Kentucky’s state treasurer gives birth to second child

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - Kentucky State Treasurer and Floyd County native Allison Ball and her husband Dr. Asa James Swan are celebrating a special and historic event this week.

Marigold Sophia Swan was born Tuesday. Ball’s office says the baby weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces.

Her son Levi’s birth in 2018 made Ball the first statewide elected official in Kentucky to give birth while holding office. Her office says Ball now becomes Kentucky’s first constitutional officer to give birth to two children while holding office.

Congrats to all!

