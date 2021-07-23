How to stay safe in the summer heat

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The high for Friday is near 90 degrees, and experts say you do not want to leave your animals or children in a hot car.

We have reported on multiple situations where animals were being left in hot cars this summer.

On July 14th, a man originally wanted on shoplifting charges later also received animal cruelty charges after Pikeville Police discovered he had left a car at the scene, with a dog trapped inside for nearly two hours.

Then on July 21st, Middlesoboro police charged a Tennessee man for leaving his dog in a hot car at a Walmart; a citation said the windows on the car were “completely rolled up.”

The WYMT Weather Team said if the outside temperature is 70 degrees, it only takes 10 minutes for the inside of a car to reach 90 degrees.

“Keep it cooler for yourself when you get back into it, crack those windows just a little bit, it will let some of that heat that builds up in there get out,” said WYMT Forecaster Brandon Robinson. “It will still be hot, but it won’t be scorching hot when you get into it; if the windows were up and not cracked at all.”

Hazard police officers tell us if you see a child or animal inside of a hot car, you should call 911.

