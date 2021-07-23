Advertisement

Governor Beshear announces nearly 1000 cases of COVID-19 on Friday

By WYMT News Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear provided an update on COVID-19 in the Commonwealth Friday, as the state’s positivity rate inches closer to 7%.

The governor announced 994 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state’s total case number to 474,444.

199 of Friday’s new cases were children 18 and younger. 444 Kentuckians remain hospitalized with 132 in the ICU. 58 patients remain on a ventilator. The state’s positivity rate climbed to 6.97%.

Gov. Beshear also announced four deaths Friday, both newly reported. This brings the state’s death toll to 7,312.

7,100,452 tests have been administered thus far.

As of Friday, 15 of the state’s 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map, including Clay, Floyd, Laurel, Jackson, Laurel, Letcher, and Whitley Counties here in Eastern Kentucky

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

Governor Andy Beshear (D-Ky.) delivers his Team Kentucky update on July 22, 2021.
