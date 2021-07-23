Former Belfry lineman on Rimington Trophy watch list

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Former Belfry lineman Cole Bentley has been named to the Rimington Trophy watch list.

The trophy is given out to the most outstanding center in NCAA Division I college football.

Bentley, now a center for Louisville, has started 31 games for the Cardinals and started the first 10 games in 2020. He played for Belfry during four of their state title runs between 2013 and 2016.

