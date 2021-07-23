City of Pikeville on board as UPIKE proceeds with purchase of Hilton Garden Inn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - As the University of Pikeville proceeds with the purchase of the Hilton Garden Inn in Pikeville, the city’s leaders are coming on board with the decision.

In a joint statement released by the City of Pikeville and the University of Pikeville Thursday, regarding the plans for university to convert the hotel into student housing, the city and university are presenting a united front.

Once the university’s intentions were made clear, Pikeville Mayor James Carter, City Manager Philip Elswick, and officials from both UPIKE and the hotel met to discuss the move.

According to the statement, “After the meeting, each side now has a better understanding of the current financials, the need and the circumstances that has led to the acquisition. Each group has vowed to continue to work together for the betterment of the community.”

University officials told WYMT “the sale is not final, but is moving forward.”

You can read the full joint statement here:

