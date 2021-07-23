Buckhorn Children and Family Services host open house for new facility

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - To showcase the opening of their new facility, officials with the Buckhorn Children and Family Services hosted an open house Thursday.

Featuring dinner, drinks, and a tour of the cottage, those in attendance heard from administration and clinical staff, who provided information and answered any questions regarding the program.

CEO Billy Smith said Rogers Recovery House was a necessary expansion, as it is sometimes hard for people to find help when faced with addiction.

“As many of us have had family members suffering from addiction and we’ve had to look for help for those folks,” Smith said. “So, we want to fill that void and we want every family to know in Perry County and beyond, that there is hope here in Buckhorn for people suffering from addiction.”

Chief Clinical Officer Roger Coleman said his team is anxious to start providing services.

“So, we’re all gung-ho and ready to go,” Coleman said. “We’ve been meeting and discussing how we’re going to make this work, the scheduling, try to do our best to help these individuals. So, we’re pretty excited.”

Smith said it is a service that is severely needed in the region.

“We have children come in that have experienced great trauma and we treat that trauma but then we send those kids back home to the same environment they came out of and many times at the root of that trauma are parents that are addicted to drugs and alcohol,” Smith said.

Coleman said the new facility makes things more convenient.

“Individuals now have to go usually up towards Lexington...or Louisville...or even out of state to get treatment,” Coleman said. “So, there’s no local rehab for individuals.”

Officials say they hope to expand even more, creating facilities that will treat everyone.

“Not just for women but men as well,” Coleman said. “Seems like men, they tend to overdose more and the deaths more with men. So, we’re going to do our best to help with this whole population.”

Smith said that can only be done with more funding.

“We do feel like there’s a need and we do feel like we are qualified and have a great area here to help meet those needs,” Smith said.

Smith says the facility will be open to the public August 2nd.

