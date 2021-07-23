Advertisement

Beshear recommends funding for improvements at Madison County airport

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Gov. Andy Beshear visited Madison County Friday to recommend funding for improvements at the airport.

Gov. Beshear announced that he is recommending that the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) approve a more than $1 million infrastructure project for the City of Berea.

The project, if approved, would extend wastewater collection and treatment service to the Central Kentucky Regional Airport.

“This announcement highlights the importance of the Central Kentucky Regional Airport and what it means for Kentucky’s future,” said Gov. Beshear. “These infrastructure upgrades will encourage more investments and bring even more jobs to this region. As we emerge from this pandemic, we are building a better Kentucky improving infrastructure and creating jobs and opportunities in every corner of the commonwealth.”

The governor says existing water and sewer systems at the airport cannot support the anticipated future transportation needs in Central Kentucky, hampering the facility’s critical role in the economic development of the region.

The need for upgrades is exacerbated by the presence of the Eastern Kentucky University Aviation Program’s flight school at the airport. EKU will soon create an aviation mechanic school that will utilize airport facilities, further taxing the current systems.

The project includes the construction of 12,000 linear feet of 4-inch sewer lines, two new manholes and 12,000 linear feet of 8-inch water lines. The result will be a substantial increase in water capacity as well as an improvement in fire protection for the facility.

The city’s application for this project was submitted to ARC through the Department for Local Government (DLG), which administers ARC funding at the state level.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Andy Beshear (D-Ky.) delivers his Team Kentucky update on July 22, 2021.
Gov. Beshear reports more than 900 COVID-19 cases again on Thursday
Dr. Stack discusses recommendations for counties in the red zone on Kentucky’s COVID-19 map
Jeffrey Smith, 50, was arrested and charged for attempted murder and two counts of wanton...
Police: Laurel County man arrested for attempting to murder daughters boyfriend, neighbor injured in altercation
Death threats target school officials over plan to move Hoskins Cemetery
COVID-19 Current Incident Rate per 100K
Big Sandy region experiencing increase in COVID-19 cases in unvaccinated patients

Latest News

Estill County school officials host ribbon cutting ceremony, grand opening for new tech center
Estill County school officials host ribbon cutting ceremony, grand opening for new tech center
Tech Center at 6pm
Tech Center at 6pm
Deborah Lee (left) and her mother Vivian Leslie were reunited Friday after almost 63 years apart.
‘Our circle is finally connected’: Mother and daughter reunite after more than 62 years
Hands
‘Our circle is finally connected’: Mother and daughter reunite after more than 62 years
2-hear-old Hailie Henderson has a disorder called Apert Syndrome.
Family of LaGrange toddler with rare skeletal disorder raising awareness on condition