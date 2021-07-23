Beshear recommends funding for improvements at Madison County airport

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Gov. Andy Beshear visited Madison County Friday to recommend funding for improvements at the airport.

Gov. Beshear announced that he is recommending that the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) approve a more than $1 million infrastructure project for the City of Berea.

The project, if approved, would extend wastewater collection and treatment service to the Central Kentucky Regional Airport.

“This announcement highlights the importance of the Central Kentucky Regional Airport and what it means for Kentucky’s future,” said Gov. Beshear. “These infrastructure upgrades will encourage more investments and bring even more jobs to this region. As we emerge from this pandemic, we are building a better Kentucky improving infrastructure and creating jobs and opportunities in every corner of the commonwealth.”

The governor says existing water and sewer systems at the airport cannot support the anticipated future transportation needs in Central Kentucky, hampering the facility’s critical role in the economic development of the region.

The need for upgrades is exacerbated by the presence of the Eastern Kentucky University Aviation Program’s flight school at the airport. EKU will soon create an aviation mechanic school that will utilize airport facilities, further taxing the current systems.

The project includes the construction of 12,000 linear feet of 4-inch sewer lines, two new manholes and 12,000 linear feet of 8-inch water lines. The result will be a substantial increase in water capacity as well as an improvement in fire protection for the facility.

The city’s application for this project was submitted to ARC through the Department for Local Government (DLG), which administers ARC funding at the state level.

