WYMT teams up with Kentucky Power in Power Up the Pantry

ASHLAND Ky. (WYMT) - WYMT is teaming up with Kentucky Power and other local businesses to Power Up the Pantry and help replenish depleted food pantries in the region.

In 2019, 7.5 tons of food and more than $17,000 was donated.

The second event will be held all day long on August 26st. The donations will be benefit God’s Pantry Food Bank and Eastern Kentucky community agencies served by Facing Hunger Food Bank.

Donations will be collected in Hazard, Pikeville and Prestonsburg which will be distributed by God’s Pantry Food Bank.

This year, Facing Hunger is included in the donations which serves Northeastern Kentucky.

“We are encouraging everyone to join the effort by collecting food through their employer or community groups and customers,” said Bob Shurtleff, external affairs manager – Kentucky Power. “We are coming out of a really tough 18 months and with winter a few months away, we believe this a good time to get back in our communities and help replenish the food supply.”

Collection sites will be set up in the parking lots of ARH Medical Mall in Hazard and at Big Sandy Community and Technical College near the Science Center in Prestonsburg.

New drop-off sites were added at Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville on the Main Street side, also in Ashland at Central Park at the end of Chuck Woolery Blvd.

“An easy way for businesses to participate is to put up collection barrels for employees or customers to make donations of non-perishable food, baby supplies, including diapers, and then deliver the goods to one of the collection sites on August 26,” Shurtleff said. “Money also is welcome. Businesses and individuals can make charitable contributions to the cause. Checks can be made payable to God’s Pantry Food Bank or Facing Hunger Food Bank.”

God’s Pantry supplies more than 34.5 million pounds in Central and Eastern Kentucky.

Facing Hunger serves people in Boyd, Greenup, Lawrence and Martin counties.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.