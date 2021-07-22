Advertisement

Wolfe County introduces new softball coach

Wolfe County introduces Brandi Howard as new head softball coach.
Wolfe County introduces Brandi Howard as new head softball coach.(Camille Gear/WYMT)
By Camille Gear
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMPTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Wolfe County has a new leader of its softball program.

The school announced Thursday that Brandi Howard would be the Wolves’ new softball coach.

Howard comes to Campton after three seasons as the head coach at Pikeville. She replaces Benny Campbell, who stepped down after 12 seasons at the helm.

“Whenever I was playing in high school that’s when he started this program,” Howard said. “Just seeing how far they’ve come and what he’s built, I just want to build upon that and continue their success.”

Howard has a 55-23 all-time coaching record in her three seasons at Pikeville. She takes over a Wolfe County program that has won back-to-back region titles and seven consecutive district titles.

“You know they’re back-to-back regional champions and of course that’s going to be a goal of ours, but I also have a higher goal to be a top competitor in the state,” Howard said. “But just continuing on what he has built and continue to work hard grind as a team and I think that the potential’s endless.”

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police
KSP investigating armed robbery in Pike County
Governor Andy Beshear (photo)
Covid-19 positivity rate now more than 6% in Kentucky
A coal tipple being demolished caught fire Tuesday afternoon in Logan County.
Inactive coal tipple catches fire
COVID-19 Current Incident Rate per 100K
Big Sandy region experiencing increase in COVID-19 cases in unvaccinated patients
Medical professionals warning parents about "dry scooping" challenge
Cincinnati Children’s warns about dangerous ‘dry scooping’ TikTok challenge

Latest News

UK catch Coltyn Kessler will reportedly enter the NCAA transfer portal.
Coltyn Kessler Signs Contract with Miami Marlins
The Olympic rings float on a barge ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 19, 2021, in...
20 Wildcats headed to Olympics
FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2019, file photo, Oklahoma, right, runs a play against Texas in the...
Big 12 powers Texas, Oklahoma inquire about joining SEC in potentially massive shakeup, per report
Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) runs for a touchdown during the second half of...
Chris Rodriguez named to Doak Walker Watch List