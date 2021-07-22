Wolfe County introduces new softball coach

CAMPTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Wolfe County has a new leader of its softball program.

The school announced Thursday that Brandi Howard would be the Wolves’ new softball coach.

Howard comes to Campton after three seasons as the head coach at Pikeville. She replaces Benny Campbell, who stepped down after 12 seasons at the helm.

“Whenever I was playing in high school that’s when he started this program,” Howard said. “Just seeing how far they’ve come and what he’s built, I just want to build upon that and continue their success.”

Howard has a 55-23 all-time coaching record in her three seasons at Pikeville. She takes over a Wolfe County program that has won back-to-back region titles and seven consecutive district titles.

“You know they’re back-to-back regional champions and of course that’s going to be a goal of ours, but I also have a higher goal to be a top competitor in the state,” Howard said. “But just continuing on what he has built and continue to work hard grind as a team and I think that the potential’s endless.”

