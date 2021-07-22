Advertisement

What you need to know about COVID-19 breakthrough cases

By Dakota Makres
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Experts are saying people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 are testing positive for the virus.

“Having two doses of the Pfizer vaccine, the Moderna vaccine or one dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.” said infectious disease doctor, Dr. Fares Khater.

These are called COVID-19 breakthrough cases. Dr. Khater added the COVID-19 vaccine is not 100% effective.

”It is expected yes, no vaccine is 100 percent effective,” he added. “We already said when they were approved about 95 percent effective.”

If you are fully vaccinated and contract the virus, your symptoms are likely to be less mild.

“The vaccine protects you from progressing to a severe disease,” he said. “[It] protects you from being admitted to the hospital.”

If fully vaccinated people believe they are showing symptoms of COVID-19 or believe are exposed, doctors recommend they should go get tested for COVID-19.

”We don’t know who’s vaccinated and who’s not in a crowded setting, they need to wear a mask,” he added. “Someone who is symptomatic, they need to wear a mask and honestly I’m still wearing my masks.”

The CDC is not yet decided on booster shots, but will they be recommended in the future?

”We know there are several groups of people that will lose immunity over time,” he said. “The elderly above the age of 70 to 80, people who have a low immune system.”

