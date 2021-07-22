Advertisement

UVA discovery could lead to new epilepsy treatment

The University of Virginia School of Medicine (FILE)
The University of Virginia School of Medicine (FILE)(none)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia School of Medicine says it has discovered a process that will hopefully lead to new treatments for seizure-related brain injuries.

Doctor Ukpong Eyo says he discovered a brain repair process when a meeting ran over. He ended up looking at the brain about five hours after a seizure.

“What we found, remarkably, was that these neurons that had the immune cells wrapped around them, they were not injured anymore,” Eyo said.

This discovery points epilepsy treatment in a promising direction, but more research is needed to fill in the gaps. The study brings together research from all across the world, which Eyo says is a testament to the beauty of science.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeffrey Smith, 50, was arrested and charged for attempted murder and two counts of wanton...
Police: Laurel County man arrested for attempting to murder daughters boyfriend, neighbor injured in altercation
Governor Andy Beshear (D-Ky.) delivers his Team Kentucky update on July 22, 2021.
Gov. Beshear reports more than 900 COVID-19 cases again on Thursday
Dr. Stack discusses recommendations for counties in the red zone on Kentucky’s COVID-19 map
Death threats target school officials over plan to move Hoskins Cemetery
COVID-19 Current Incident Rate per 100K
Big Sandy region experiencing increase in COVID-19 cases in unvaccinated patients

Latest News

Photo Courtesy: Kentucky State Treasurer Allison Ball's Facebook page
Kentucky’s state treasurer gives birth to second child
Tenn. ICU beds nearly 90% full; Knox County COVID cases jump almost 16% in one day
Buckhorn Children and Family Services host open house for new facility
Buckhorn Children and Family Services host open house for new facility
Brandon Tosti made his way back to his hometown Thursday to introduce his new book, "Who We...
‘Who We Meet Along the Way’: Paintsville native heads home for book signing
Charles Booker brought his campaign to Pikeville Thursday, discussing his plans to replace...
Charles Booker carries senate campaign to Pikeville