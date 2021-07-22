Advertisement

Train derails in Harrodsburg

A train derailed in Harrodsburg.
A train derailed in Harrodsburg.(Mercer County Fire Department)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HARRODSBURG, Ky. (WKYT) - A Norfolk Southern train has derailed in Harrodsburg.

Police say the only crossings available in the city right now are Cornishville Street and West Lane.

We’re told by Norfolk Southern seven cars derailed, and are reported to be empty.

There were no injuries.

Check out this security footage of the derailment sent to us from Alexander and Royalty Funeral Home:

We have a crew on the way to the scene and we’ll keep you updated.

