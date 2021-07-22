Train derails in Harrodsburg

HARRODSBURG, Ky. (WKYT) - A Norfolk Southern train has derailed in Harrodsburg.

Police say the only crossings available in the city right now are Cornishville Street and West Lane.

We’re told by Norfolk Southern seven cars derailed, and are reported to be empty.

There were no injuries.

Check out this security footage of the derailment sent to us from Alexander and Royalty Funeral Home:

